The second wave of Coronavirus has given way to concerns that agriculture could be affected. The COVID cases in rural India are on the rise as per official figures, in many predominantly rural districts, the number of active COVID-19 cases is almost nine to ten times what it was in the first pandemic wave's peak in the month of September last year.

A CRISIL research report suggests the share of rural districts in new cases in April was 30 percent, up from 21 percent in March. This has led to concerns that India’s agriculture sector could be collateral to this potentially catastrophic surge.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta spoke to Uday Deolankar, former Divisional Statistician of Govt of Maharashtra; Tarun Arora, Director of IGI and Siraj Hussain, former Secy, Agriculture.

Siraj Hussain said, “As far as my information goes, the farmers in UP Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are really scared and they are not willing to go to the market. Unlike last year even though the government data is not showing it but the number in rural India is much higher and there is a real fear and things are quite bad at this moment of time.”

On concerns from Maharashtra, Deolankar said, “We have two types of concerns, the first concern is how to sell the produce what we have now, also they are selling it at lower values and the second concern is the global situation has opened a huge opportunity for Kharif season.”

“As of today the demand for bananas is at around Rs 1,300 per quintal, but the merchants are picking at a rate of Rs 800 per quintal from us. We have exported around 1 lakh tonne of grapes which is much lower than last year."

"Our watermelons are lying in the field. The prices of onions are dropped down to Rs 1,300 per quintal, for summer onions which are justifiable should be around Rs 2,000 or above and the red onion is around Rs 1,000 per quintal, these are not justified prices.”

Tarun Arora said, “Our experience and our learning from last year has been that infrastructure would play the key so we have ourselves invested into huge infrastructure over the last 12 months to make sure that we are able to manage the supply chain to the smallest parts of the country.”