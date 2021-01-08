  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

Eighth round of talks between protesting farmers, government set to take place

Updated : January 08, 2021 10:52 AM IST

The latest round of talks to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm on Friday is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive.
Owing to the farmers' protest since late November last year, several routes connecting Delhi with its neighbouring states have been closed for traffic movement.
Eighth round of talks between protesting farmers, government set to take place

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, records 18K fresh COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, records 18K fresh COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

Bidding for spectrum auction to begin from March 1: Telecom Department

Bidding for spectrum auction to begin from March 1: Telecom Department

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement