Agriculture Economy will be lifted by agriculture sector, says minister Kailash Chaudhary Updated : April 10, 2020 06:46 PM IST Chaudhary said that Rs 14,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of about seven crore beneficiary farmers under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme till now. Chaudhary said that the Central government has been working since the early days of the lockdown to ensure that the farmers of the country do not face any problem and this was being reviewed daily.