Economic Survey 2022: Agri & allied sectors grew at 3.6% during 2020-21

The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday estimated that agriculture and allied sectors, which are the largest employment generators, grew at 3.6 percent during 2020-21.

This has become possible due to good monsoon and various government measures to enhance credit availability, improve investments, create market facilities, promote infrastructure development in the agriculture sector and increase provision of quality inputs to the sector, Sitharaman said presenting the survey.

"The timely intervention in the form of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (ANB) Abhiyan coupled with other growth-promoting schemes (ANB and other schemes are discussed under respective sections) have further helped agriculture to achieve an improved growth of 3.9 percent in 2021-22."

The Economic Survey, which presents state of the economy, predicted that livestock and fisheries have been experiencing buoyant growth and has helped the sector perform well.

The share of the sector in total gross value added (GVA) of the economy has a long-term trend of nearly 18 percent, the survey said. According to the estimate, the share of the agriculture and allied sector in total GVA has improved to 20.2 percent in 2020-21 and 18.8 percent in 2021-22.

The survey report stated that while public investment in agriculture and allied sectors has remained stable between 2-3 percent over the years,

the private investment has fluctuated and the total agricultural gross capital formation (GCF) has moved in sync with variation in private investment.

According to the Fourth Advance Estimates for 2020-21, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at a record 308.65 million tonnes, which is 11.15 million tonnes higher than that during 2019-20.

The production of rice, wheat and coarse cereals has increased at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 2.7 percent, 2.9 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, during last six years - from 2015-16 to 2020-21. The CAGR for pulses, oilseeds and cotton has been 7.9 percent, 6.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, during the same period.

Oilseed production in India has steadily increased since 2016-17 onward after showing a fluctuating trend prior to that. The survey estimated that the oilseed production in the country has grown by nearly 43 percent from 2015-16 to 2020-21. India is the world’s second largest consumer and number one importer of vegetable oil.

Over the years, India has become a sugar surplus nation as reflected from the trend of sugar production and consumption. About 70 LMT of sugar has been exported in sugar season 2020-21 in comparison to 59.60 LMT of sugar export in sugar season 2019-20. Further, contracts of about 30 LMT for export of sugar have already been signed in the sugar season 2021-22.

Moreover, in the past four sugar seasons ending 2020-21, revenue of about Rs 35,000 crore has been generated by sugar mills/distilleries from sale of ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies, which has helped in clearing cane price arrears of farmers, the annual survey report said.

Significance of the sugarcane and sugar industry for India’s economy can be gauged from the fact that it is the country’s second largest agro-based industry, next to cotton.

It impacts the livelihood of over 5 crore farmers and their dependents. India is the largest consumer and the second-largest producer of sugar in the world. Average annual production of sugarcane is nearly 35.5 crore tonnes, which is used to produce nearly 3 crore tonnes of sugar. The domestic consumption is estimated to be nearly 2.6 crore tonnes in 2020-21.