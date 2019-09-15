Agriculture

Delhi pollution: Punjab govt urges farmers to shun stubble burning

Updated : September 15, 2019 06:40 PM IST

Â Urging the farmers to refrain from burning paddy stubble, the Punjab government on Sunday appealed to the farmers to follow the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev in reverence of 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of the first Sikh guru.

The state Cabinet last week passed a resolution by appealing to the farmers to do away with the unhealthy practice of stubble burning in line with upholding the Guru Nanak Dev's ideology to protect natural resources.