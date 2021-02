Delhi Police on Thursday filed a case against climate activist Greta Thunberg over her tweets on the farmers' protest.

She has been accused of "criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity on grounds of religion" in the FIR.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Thunberg has also shared an updated “toolkit” to amplify farmers’ voices.