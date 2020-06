India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the cyclonic storm Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, bringing in its wake heavy rains. Nisarga is a possible severe cyclonic storm that is expected to result from a depression forming in the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area.

"Cyclonic storm is likely to hit initially till Wednesday's noon and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad,Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of Thursday," IMD said in a statement.

It is likely to make landfall in Maharashtra and South Gujarat on Wednesday around noon and will result in "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" in the coastal areas, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall will be seen at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Lakshadweep area, north Kerala and coastal Karnataka while heavy to very heavy falls will be seen at isolated places very likely over south Konkan and Goa till June 3, IMD added.

The cyclone will further result in "extremely heavy falls" at isolated places on Thursday and Friday very likely over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra.

"Very heavy falls can likely be seen over south Gujarat state, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Thursday and extremely heavy falls may be seen at isolated places over south Gujarat region, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and on Friday," according to IMD.