The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has left Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai severely hit as vegetable supply was disrupted due to fear among traders and buyers.

The local administration has decided to close some surrounding shops near the APMC and also reduced the number of laborers and traders within the premises. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai is 395.

Buyers are not allowed to enter the market in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the vehicles are being diverted to the Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai that has been converted into a wholesale market. This will ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

Meanwhile, the Lasalgaon APMC in the state has been closed after two fresh cases of the virus were reported in nearby areas. Lasalgaon is the largest wholesale market for onions in the country.

The Lasalgaon APMC will remain closed until further orders from the district magistrate are issued.

The government agency started the onion procurement in Lasalgaon on Monday to build a buffer and ensure better prices to farmers. It bought around 50 tonnes on Monday and 55 on Tuesday.