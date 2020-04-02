Coronavirus effect: Farmers feed strawberries to cattle as lockdown hits transport
Updated : April 02, 2020 01:56 PM IST
Demand for such premium farm produce typically jumps in the summer, but with India's farm supply chain in disarray, farmers are unable to get goods to market.
"Tourists and ice cream producers are the main buyers of strawberries, but there are no tourists now," said Anil Salunkhe, while feeding strawberries grown in his two-acre farm to his cows in Satara district, some 250 km south-east of Mumbai.
Munishamappa, a farmer near India's IT hub of Bengaluru, dumped 15 tonnes of grapes in a nearby forest after failing to sell them - he had spent Rs 500,000 on his crop.