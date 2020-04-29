  • SENSEX
Coronavirus brews trouble for tea, disrupts supply as demand spikes

Updated : April 29, 2020 11:08 AM IST

Fewer pickers combined with colder-than-normal temperatures last month are expected to trim output in top producer China this year, while production in No.2 grower India and Sri Lanka have also been impacted by labour and weather issues.
India's output is likely to drop by 120 million kgs or 9 percent in 2020 as the lockdown initially forced plantations to suspend plucking during the opening harvest - the prized first flush - and then operate with about half the workforce, said Prabhat Bezboruah, chairman of India's Tea Board.
Plantations have struggled to collect the first flush crop in Darjeeling Hills, known for the world's most expensive tea, as India ordered its 1.3 billion people indoors until May 3.
