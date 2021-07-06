Commodity Champions: Your next meal may get more expensive, experts discuss why

Commodity Champions focusses on why your next meal could get more expensive. Food prices have been on the rise globally over the past 10 months.

Weather woes that is currently plaguing the world, along with COVID-induced disruption and the supply chain, have forced produce prices higher. This along with strong China buying and speculative long positions have given rise to worries of further inflation.

An intermittent monsoon has heightened fears of sowing being hit. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects rainfall to improve in July.

The prices of pulses remain a matter of concern after having witnessed sustained inflation this year, hovering above Rs 100 a kilogram in the retail market. The government has tried to soften the blow of the price rise by opening imports, introducing stocks reporting and increasing minimum support price (MSP).

Dr. Ramesh Chand, Member at NITI Aayog; Agri Economist Devinder Sharma; and Krishnendu Sayta, Partner at Shri Commodities, discussed if the government's steps are working and what other steps are at its disposal, not only for pulses but for food inflation in general.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.