The agriculture sector is at the cusp of transformation, driven by multiple initiatives started by the Government of India over the last six years, latest being the three reforms namely Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

If implemented appropriately, these three reforms have the potential of driving the agriculture sector to the next level by bringing in productivity and efficiency and infusing the much-needed investments and advanced technologies in the industry.

We think that the implementation need not be in a traditional manner of top-down, extension services drive mode, but needs to be conceived in a way where farmers are partners in implementation. Farmer groups and FPOs could be the entities driving the implementation on the ground.

Currently, there are approx. 5000 to 6000 FPOs operating with varying degrees of viability in the agriculture sector, with 10,000 more FPOs expected to be developed in the next five years.

FPOs can be involved across the value chain in delivering the desired results viz. pre-harvest, harvest, and post-harvest. In the pre-harvest, FPOs can be involved in setting up of seed and soil testing laboratories, DNA fingerprinting laboratories as a hub-and-spoke model in PPP mode, and extension of Seed Bank scheme for benefitting FPOs.

FPOs on their own may not be able to perform these activities and hence, a nodal agency like SFAC, and other key stakeholders at apex level like National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) may develop common frameworks, business plans, standard operating procedures (SoPs), and capacity-building tools.

Identification of such activities to be performed by the nodal agency needs to be based on the economies of scale & scope, and principles of natural monopoly.

FPOs play an instrumental role in increasing farm mechanisation where India lags far behind countries like USA, China, or even Brazil. For example, there are various apps available using which FPOs/farmers can get farm equipment for harvesting and post-harvesting on rent and pay as per the usage.

FPOs can be both the purchaser and the provider of these services. Some of the implementing agencies may also be able to act as facilitators to catalyse the interoperability across apps as well as penetration among farmers through awareness generation and facilitated adoption.

FPOs can also be the quality assaying agencies and part of the logistics provider network in terms of ensuring last-mile connectivity, including the role of freight forwarding and loading/unloading.

Further, nodal agencies could provide the know-how, standard operating procedures and capacity building training to FPOs for running the quality assaying labs. These labs can be started with commodities like oilseeds which are easier to the assay with instantly visible benefit, thereby contributing to enhanced credibility of the system.

Further, development and expansion of these centres on the franchise model for a wide-ranging set of commodities would not only provide necessary back-up for demanding premium prices but also create a brand value with improved credibility.

Development of new mandis would be another area for State /regional level consortium of FPOs to participate in. Electronic software, standard operating procedure, and capacity building required in this regard can be developed by a nodal agency and shared with the federation of FPOs. Recently, one such mandi has become operational in Pune with the support of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED).

FPOs can also be instrumental in introducing new technologies. Many of the technology firms are already working and need to be connected with farmer groups for availing benefits. Nodal agencies can make use of already existing schemes like Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) and devise a plan to provide both technical and financial assistance to FPOs in adopting these technologies and make it cost-efficient.

Therefore, FPOs may be at the forefront of the business opportunities germinating out of these reforms. We expect that appropriate implementation shall lead to leapfrogging towards doubling farmers income. It will also lead to the development of an entirely innovative and technology-driven eco-system (assaying, logistics, weighing, loading-unloading, freight forwarding, among others.) when FPOs are partners in implementation.