Cabinet meeting today: Modi government may announce MSP for Rabi crops

The Modi government is planning a big announcement for the farmers ahead of Diwali. The government can announce a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of Rabi or winter crops on Wednesday.

Sources told IANS that the government can take a decision to announce the MSP hike for the year 2019-20 at the cabinet meet to be held on Wednesday.

The hike is likely to be based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

According to sources, the CACP has recommended the MSP of wheat at Rs 1,925 per quintal, mustard at Rs 4,425 per quintal, gram at Rs 4,825 per quintal, lentils at Rs 4,800 per quintal and safflower at Rs 5,215 per quintal.

Last year in 2018-19, the MSP of wheat was at Rs 1,840 per quintal, gram at Rs 4,620 per quintal, lentils at Rs 4,475 per quintal, mustard at Rs 4,200 per quintal and safflower at Rs 4,945 per quintal.

This means that the MSP of wheat will be increased by Rs 85 per quintal. A similar increase in the MSP of other Rabi crops has also been recommended.

The Modi cabinet may either wholly implement the recommendations of the CACP or make some modifications.