Cabinet meeting today: Modi government may announce MSP for Rabi crops

Updated : October 23, 2019 08:16 AM IST

The hike is likely to be based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).
Sources said that the announcement in MSP was delayed due to assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.
Cabinet meeting today: Modi government may announce MSP for Rabi crops
