In some good news for farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce an increase in the amount disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN). Speculations are rife that in Budget 2021, the amount is likely to be hiked from Rs 6,000 a year to Rs 10,000 a year, DNA reported.

This could be an effort by the government to reach out to farmers who are protesting against the recently-implemented Agriculture Laws. It could also be a step forward by the government in trying to fulfil its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022-23.

The budget estimate (BE) for the FY19-20 was around Rs 1.51 lakh crore, which may go up to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in FY21-22.

As per the PM-KISAN scheme, annually, the government gives an assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers – Rs 2,000 is transferred to their bank accounts every four months. This amount, farmers say, is extremely less as assistance. This scheme was launched on December 1, 2018. According to the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi website, there are 11.47 crore beneficiaries under this scheme.

Sitharaman is slated to present the Union Budget for FY21-22 on February 1, 2021. In late November 2020, angry at the three contentious farm laws, thousands of farmers marched to Delhi and set up vast camps blocking entry into the city.