Budget 2020: Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh farmers battle frost attack, seek government compensation

For the farmers, who cultivate flowers and vegetables, it is a second hit this year after excess monsoon had washed off their Kharif crops.
For most farmers getting subsidised fertilizers and seeds are not available, adding to the cost burden.
Most farmers in the region said they don’t get subsidised urea/fertiliser, whatever is available is not good quality.
