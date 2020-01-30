Budget 2020: Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh farmers battle frost attack, seek government compensation

From drought to excess monsoon to frost attacks, this year has been particularly difficult for farmers. The economics of agriculture have tilted against the farming community and promises of doubling farmers income now seem distant.

The vast expanse of fields with withered flowers are visible in the Jamwa Ramgarh region in Jaipur, a testimony of a stern winter. Sub-zero temperatures in December and early January have killed almost 80 percent production of roses and marigold in the region. For the farmers, who cultivate flowers and vegetables, it is a second hit this year after excess monsoon had washed off their Kharif crops.

Most farmers say they have never experienced more severe winters. “This has happened for the first time that all our rose plants, tomato crops is spoiled. The temperature had dropped to negative,” said Jagdish Narain, a farmer.

Dakha, another farmer speaking in local Marwari tongue said, “Almost 50 people were employed to cultivate the lands, we spent thousands of rupees to cultivate all of that is lost. How will I raise my children with this income?”

For most farmers getting subsidised fertilizers and seeds are not available, adding to the cost burden. Jagdish said, “Whatever we could manage to arrange on our own is now all destroyed. We need compensation from the government.”

As the state government is busy preparing its list for loan waivers the farmers in Jamwa Ramgarh are still waiting for a survey of their damaged crops, only after which they might be eligible for some compensation or insurance. They are not hopeful of much income with remaining produce thanks to the circle of middlemen, add to that the increased cost of fertilisers and urea needed for the next sowing. A concern they want to resolve this budget.

Bhomaram, another farmer from a neighbouring village said, “I am not getting any benefits. Whatever produce I take to the market, almost 10-20 percent is taken by middlemen. I do not earn anything. Even on fertilisers and seeds, I don't get the subsidy."

Most farmers in the region said they don’t get subsidised urea/fertiliser, whatever is available is not good quality. Farmers have to buy it from the open market.

From harsh summers to frosty winters, when nature hits cultivation, farmers in Rajasthan say they are left to fend for themselves. Apart from compensation and subsidised fertilisers, they hope the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make some announcement on improving irrigation in the dry regions of Rajasthan, to help farmers sustain their livelihoods.