The central government is committed to double farmers’ income by 2022 and will support initiatives to liberalise farm markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Presenting the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the budget is “to boost the income and purchasing power of people.” As many as 6.11 crore farmers are insured through the prime minister’s insurance scheme, the minister added.

Here are the 16 action points proposed in the Union Budget 2020 to boost the agriculture and fisheries sector:

1: State governments will be encouraged to implement three model laws already issued by the Centre: Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act, 2016, Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion & Facilitation) Act 2018, and Model Contract Farming Act, 2018.

2: Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts to overcome the shortage.

3: PM KUSUM scheme to be expanded to 20 lakh farmers for setting up standalone solar pumps. Another 15 lakh farmers can solarise their solar pumps. Solar power generation on barren lands and selling it to the grid will be supported.

4: Encourage balanced use of all fertilisers including traditional and organic fertilisers.

The government will focus on changing the prevailing incentive regime that pushes chemical fertilisers.

5: 152 million MT capacity of agriculture storage in India planned. Nabard to take up mapping and geotagging of agri-warehousing. Viability gap funding for setting up agri-warehousing at taluk levels.

6: Backward linkage – Village storage scheme is proposed to reduce logistic costs of farmers. Mudra or NABARD assistance for Women SHG groups at village levels.

7: Perishables – Indian railways will set up a KISAN Rail for perishable goods, that can be transported across the country. Krishi Udaan to be set up by the ministry of civil aviation.

8: Horticulture sector – The current produce of 311 metric tonnes exceeds production of food grains. States to focus on one product one district.

9: Integrating farming systems in rainfed areas will be expanded.

10: Zero budget natural farming: Online organic produce market will be strengthened.

11: Financing for a negotiable warehousing regime.

12: NABARD refinance scheme will be strengthened. Agriculture credit target set at Rs 15 lakh crore.

Eligible PM KISAN beneficiaries covered under KCC.

13: Focus on eliminating Food and Mouth Disease and PPR in sheep.

14: Proposal to double milk processing capacity by 2025. Bid to increase 53.5 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025.

15: To increase fish production to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-2023, the budget proposes to set up 500 Fish Farmer Producer Organisations. Will involve youth in fishery work as Sagar Mitras.