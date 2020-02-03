Agriculture Budget 2020: 41% jump in micro-irrigation allocation. Is it sufficient to meet agriculture water shortage? Updated : February 03, 2020 03:05 PM IST Budget 2020: There was an 18 percent unutilised fund of the allocated sum in the current financial year for the scheme that promotes ‘Per Drop More Crop’ by focusing on micro-irrigation systems. Budget 2020: At Rs 7,896 crore in revised estimates for FY20, it is in fact marginally lower than the actual expenditure in FY18-19, which was at Rs 8143 crore. Budget 2020: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana are the six states that cover over 81 percent of the total area under micro irrigation.