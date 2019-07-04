Budget 2019: PM Kisan Scheme, Modi's answer to revive rural economy

In the Interim Budget FY20, the government announced PM Kisan scheme or the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN) with an objective of providing direct income support to farmers, pegged at Rs 6,000 per year to be paid in three instalments.
The Modi government extended the scheme to all farmers from marginal and small farmers earlier, which would cost an additional Rs 12,000 crore.
