BSNL Employees Union on Monday said it fully supports the demand of farmers' organisations for repealing the farm laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) is fully supporting the demands of the farmers' organisations calling for the repealing of the Farm Acts, undemocratically passed in the last session of the Parliament," the union said in a statement. "BSNL Employees Union fully shares the apprehensions of the farmers' organisations, that the recently passed Farm Acts will take away the minimum support price being offered by the government," it added.

The union has called upon its circle and district branches throughout the country to organise lunch hour demonstrations on Tuesday, it said. "BSNLEU is also fully supporting the demand of the farmers' Organisations, calling for total withdrawal of the Electricity Bill-2020," BSNL Employees Union said.