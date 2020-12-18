Agriculture Bibek Debroy: Why we should move away from APMCs Updated : December 18, 2020 04:12 PM IST If we have farmer interests in mind, we should also listen to farmers from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, UP, MP and Bihar, and not only to those who have large holdings. With no revenue records and imperfect surveys, I wonder whether some states are serious about ‘farmer interests’. I am sceptical about the antecedents of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Acts. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.