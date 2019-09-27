As onion prices rise, memes flood social media

As the exorbitant prices of onions bring tears to the eyes of Indians, social media has been abuzz with memes highlighting the reactions of common people to the situation.

Dialogues from Bollywood movies often contribute to the script of the memes. The memes linked to onions are no exception.

"Jab samay aaega to sabse bada chhalaang hum hi maarenge," read the text of a meme that has one big onion as the image, referring to what Anand Kumar (played by actor Hrithik Roshan) told his students in the movie "Super 30".

The meme meant that onions would make the biggest jump in prices when the time comes, surpassing the surge in prices of gold and petrol.

"When you own a godown full of onions.#OnionPrice," said the caption of another meme that showed a child walking with pride.

Another meme shows a man showcasing his stock of onions before making a marriage proposal to his girlfriend.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday blamed the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the shortage and the soaring price of onions in the national capital, saying their shortsightedness has led to the current situation.

In a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee working Presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trying to fool the people of Delhi by claiming that onion shortage will be brought under control within 10 days.

"The vegetable has become a scarce commodity in the national capital now, selling at an exorbitant price of Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg," they said.

However, as Afghanistan has started supplying the commodity, the price of the commodity is expected to come down in a few days.