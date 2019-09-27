Agriculture
As onion prices rise, memes flood social media
Updated : September 27, 2019 06:58 AM IST
Dialogues from Bollywood movies often contribute to the script of the memes. The memes linked to onions are no exception.
The Delhi Congress on Wednesday blamed the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the shortage and the soaring price of onions.
However, as Afghanistan has started supplying the commodity, the price of the commodity is expected to come down in a few days.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more