Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been agitating over the recently-passed farm Bills in Parliament. They are concerned that the new agri Bills could put an end to the MSP regime.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Higher MSP will empower farmers and contribute to doubling of their income. Increased MSP, along with the series of agriculture reforms passed by Parliament will ensure dignity and prosperity of farmers. Jai Kisan!"

How MSP of key crops has increased since 2013-14

Here's a look at what MSP is and why it is important:

Minimum Support Price (MSP) is a remunerative price to help farmers with adequate returns for their produce. In simple words, MSP is a shield that protects farmers from sudden dip in prices. Thus, it is conducive in maintaining food security and provides a base for price discovery in the market. This gives financial stability to the agriculture system and encourages better production.

To protect farmers' interest, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Monday approved a hike in MSP for six key crops for the 2020-21 season, including wheat.

Which crops are covered under MSP?

The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) recommends MSP for 22 crops before the sowing period each year. There are 14 Kharif crops and seven Rabi crops covered under MSP. Copra, de-husked coconut, jute, sugar cane (FRP) are the four calendar year crops. Fair and remunerative prices for sugar have also been declared.

Who sets MSP?

According to the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, the MSP should be at least 50 percent more than the average production cost. The new hike is in accordance with the recommendation as the Centre aims to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Overall demand-supply conditions

Domestic and international prices

Inter-crop price

Terms of trade between agricultural and non-agricultural sectors

The likely effect on the rest of the economy, besides ensuring rational utilization of land, water & other production resources.

What's the cabinet approved MSP for 2020-21?

As per Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the MSP of wheat has been hiked by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Similarly, MSP of gram has been hiked at an annual growth rate of 8.3 percent, MSP of rapeseed and mustard has been hiked by 7 percent and that of barley has been increased by 5.7 percent. Additionally, MSP of barley has been hiked by Rs 75 per quintal to Rs 1,600.

This year, the central government has spent Rs 1.13 trillion on MSP to farmers for Rabi crops such as wheat, pulses and oilseeds. This is 30 percent higher than the previous crop year.

What power does the state government hold in MSP?

There is no draft of regional MSP. The entire country has one uniform MSP. But, the state government can give a bonus on any crop by looking at the cost that is incurred.