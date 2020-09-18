  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

All you need to know about agriculture reform Bills and why farmers are against them

Updated : September 18, 2020 11:33 PM IST

Together these three bills will replace ordinances passed earlier by the Rajya Sabha.
The bills would promote barrier-free inter, and intra-state trade of farm produce, ideally, without threatening the existing structure.
All you need to know about agriculture reform Bills and why farmers are against them

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement