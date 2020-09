The Supreme Court (SC) mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday wrote to chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana to urgently address the crop residue burning issue.

To control air pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), the special task force led by PK Mishra had warned Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh about burning stubble. The task force has advised governments of the three states to take preventive measures to deal with the issue.

Meanwhile, NASA images revealed that farmers had already started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Stubble burning by most farmers is expected to start from later this month just ahead of the Rabi crop sowing season, which can aggravate the COVID-19 crisis on an environmental and agricultural level.

In a recent meeting, Mishra said, "While assessing the overall situation, it was noted that crop burning incidents in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were still high last year... A number of directions are being issued to intensify planned actions and ensure that stubble burning is discontinued."

As per The Economic Survey 2019-20, the maximum stubble burning incidents were reported from mid-October to early November. This led to an increase in the concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi, compared to September 2019.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), last year's stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana increased air pollution in NCR Delhi by 44 percent.

The SC had asked states contributing to the air pollution levels to report instances of stubble burning in the previous year, their location and how many farmers were responsible so that "special arrangements" can be made to assist them.