A group of kindhearted people, an NGO and the Indian Railways have come together to help farmers in Karnataka as the world battles against the coronavirus crisis. The inspiring event took place after a cabbage farmer from Karnataka tweeted about the fate of his produce going waste due to a crash in price following the lockdown.

A small happiness story: Few days back, a farmer @SuKannaiyan posted on twitter about his inability to sell his produce. Being an Agri tech entrepreneur, I was worried and wanted to see how we can help pic.twitter.com/ZoDB1QTmB5 — Balaji (@Balatweets) May 6, 2020

“My cabbage in 3.5 acres are not able to harvest due to lockdown and crashing prices in TN border of KA. I have invested more than Rs 4lakhs. Can any corporate house extend a helping hand by buying from me at cost & ca distribute to poor& needy,” farmer Kannaiyan Subramaniam had tweeted In April.

The farmer's plight was noticed by activist Balaji, who along with his comrades approached an NGO named “Armour for Care”. The NGO responded positively and said it would buy 3 tonnes of the vegetable from the farmer.

However, now the question emerged about transporting the goods from Chamrajnagar to Chennai, a distance of over 600 km. With no trucks willing to take the risk, help came from the Indian Railways. “After remembering a railway friend talking about #RailSETU I found the details and called… @RailMinIndia official at #SETU hotline was amazing. Mr Sudharshan from railsetu followed up at 11:30 PM(!) and linked me up with Mysore team, which was our first choice. When Mysore didn’t work for us he redirected me to Mr Karthikeyan in Erode to help,” Balaji tweeted.

Soon, things started moving quickly and the farmer along with the railway staff successfully executed the order and its supply. “Railways didn’t stop there and just kept on being awesome. They called, they followed up and helped track the shipment till it reached the Chennai Egmore station,” Balaji posted on social media.