  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

ABB India bags country's largest automation order in agro-chemical sector

Updated : July 23, 2020 01:13 PM IST

ABB said the Indian agrochemical market is pegged to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2020 as per a report jointly commissioned by PWC and Assocham.
ABB said it will deliver these automation projects for Deccan Fine Chemicals - a leading chemical manufacturer in India.
ABB India bags country's largest automation order in agro-chemical sector

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement