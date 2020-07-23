Agriculture ABB India bags country's largest automation order in agro-chemical sector Updated : July 23, 2020 01:13 PM IST ABB said the Indian agrochemical market is pegged to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2020 as per a report jointly commissioned by PWC and Assocham. ABB said it will deliver these automation projects for Deccan Fine Chemicals - a leading chemical manufacturer in India. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply