Delhi govt raises circle rates of agricultural land

Updated : December 18, 2019 02:58 PM IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who chaired the cabinet meeting, said the circle rate has been raised from Rs 53 lakhs per acre to Rs 2.25 crore — Rs 5 crore per acre.

The Cabinet also accepted recommendations of a committee for spending a corpus of Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers.