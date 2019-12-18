Agriculture
Delhi govt raises circle rates of agricultural land
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who chaired the cabinet meeting, said the circle rate has been raised from Rs 53 lakhs per acre to Rs 2.25 crore — Rs 5 crore per acre.
The Cabinet also accepted recommendations of a committee for spending a corpus of Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers.
Kejriwal said lawyers having voting rights in Delhi will now benefit from Rs five lakh family mediclaim, Rs 10 lakh life insurance, and e-libraries and creches in all court premises in the city.
