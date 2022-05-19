While India's move to ban wheat export has led to the commodity's global prices hitting a 14-year high, the domestic market rates have taken a significant hit.

The lowest average market price of wheat — in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur mandi — stands 79 percent lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 415 per quintal (100 kg), according to the data available on CommodityOnline, a platform that lists latest market prices of over 200 commodities.

It is pertinent to note that a 10 kg bag of Aashirvaad atta is sold at Rs 474.

The MSP of wheat for the Rabi Market Season 2022-23 is Rs 2,015 per quintal. MSP is the price that the government procures certain crops at to protect farmers against any sharp fall in prices.

Maharashtra's Malegaon has the second lowest minimum wheat selling prices at Rs 1,100, followed by Latur and Rajasthan's Bheenmal where the commodity's minimum market price is as low as Rs 1,200.

Out of the 950 mandis listed on CommodityOnline, about 437 have the minimum market price of wheat below MSP.

Of these 437, most are selling wheat at a minimum price of Rs 1800-2000 a quintal. Of the mandis having minimum market price below MSP, 47 percent (206) are from Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra's Jalana, Chikali and Washim, the minimum price is Rs 1,400, Rs 1,650 and Rs 1,700 for a quintal respectively. In Gujarat, Savarkundla is selling wheat at Rs 1,650 a quintal and in West Bengal, Kandi is selling it at Rs 1,700 a quintal.

Ironically, Maharashtra's Barshi gives the highest market price for wheat at Rs 7,226 per quintal in the country.

Farmers and traders have been protesting against the 'out of the blue' export ban, citing that the sharp fall in wheat prices due to excess supply would hurt their income.

Last week, India banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of the government’s efforts to control rising domestic prices and as heatwave across the country affects the domestic output.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) clarified that wheat exports will be allowed only if the government grants permission to meet the food security needs of other countries based on the request of their governments.

However, the commerce ministry eased the rules to allow consignments examined by customs on or before May 13 to go through as more than 7,000 trucks were stranded across the country.