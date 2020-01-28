Countdown

In association with
#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Agriculture
Agriculture

7,000 tonnes of imported onions rotting at JNPT in Mumbai, says report

Updated : January 28, 2020 09:06 AM IST

The landed cost of the imported onions work out to Rs 45 per kg, while in the wholesale market the price has tumbled to Rs 23 per kg.
Last year, with excess monsoon in Maharashtra’s Nashik region, the onion crop was partially damaged, leading to a massive spike in prices across the country.
7,000 tonnes of imported onions rotting at JNPT in Mumbai, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Have a plan to add 1,000-1,200 beds over next 3-4 years, says Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Fortis Healthcare

Have a plan to add 1,000-1,200 beds over next 3-4 years, says Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Fortis Healthcare

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement