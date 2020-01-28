Agriculture
7,000 tonnes of imported onions rotting at JNPT in Mumbai, says report
Updated : January 28, 2020 09:06 AM IST
The landed cost of the imported onions work out to Rs 45 per kg, while in the wholesale market the price has tumbled to Rs 23 per kg.
Last year, with excess monsoon in Maharashtra’s Nashik region, the onion crop was partially damaged, leading to a massive spike in prices across the country.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more