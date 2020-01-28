7,000 tonnes of imported onions rotting at JNPT in Mumbai, says report

Over 250 refrigerated containers with about 7,000 tonnes of imported onions are rotting, after remaining idle for almost a month now, reported the Hindu BusinessLine. As the retail cost of onions is way above the local market cost, importers look in no rush to clear their consignments from the container freight stations (CFSs) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai leading to the current impasse, the report added.

Landed cost refers to the total price of a product or shipment once it has arrived at a buyer's doorstep.

The landed cost of the imported onions work out to Rs 45 per kg, while in the wholesale market the price has tumbled to Rs 23 per kg, the report added, citing people aware of the matter. This is the main reason why importers are going slow in clearing their consignments. Instead, they are now seeking a waiver on charges from the shipping companies to cover up their earlier losses.

Last year, with excess monsoon in Maharashtra’s Nashik region, the onion crop was partially damaged, leading to a massive spike in prices across the country. Nashik has the largest area under onion cultivation in the country.

In October 2019, traders placed order in the Egyptian market due to the shortage of the consumable bulbs. The stock reached JNPT after November 1 at a landed cost of Rs 26-28 per kg, while in the retail markets the prices reached Rs 130 per kg.