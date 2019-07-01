2.82 crore tonne sugar production likely in 2019-20, says Indian Sugar Mills Association
Updated : July 01, 2019 04:00 PM IST
Based on satellite images procured in the latter part of June 2019, the ISMA has come up the preliminary estimate of sugarcane and sugar production for 2019-20 starting October.
This year (2018-19), the output is likely to be 329.5 lakh tonnes.
Uttar Pradesh, the leading sugarcane and sugar producing state, is estimated to have a sugarcane area at 23.60 lakh hectares.
