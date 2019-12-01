Agriculture
11,000 tonnes of onions to reach India from Turkey in a bid to control rising prices
Updated : December 01, 2019 08:59 PM IST
To control the rising prices of onion, the government is importing 11,000 tonnes of the staple vegetable from Turkey.
The MMTC had earlier signed an import deal for 6,900 tonnes from Egypt, and this consignment is expected to reach here in the next 10 days, and help to moderate prices once it is in the market.
On November 20, the Union Cabinet had approved the import of 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions.
