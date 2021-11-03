Why do celebrities hesitate in speaking up on controversial issues?

A now-deleted Twitter account on Sunday threatened to rape Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter. The tweet surfaced after Kohli slammed trolls for targeting teammate Mohammed Shami over his religion after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24.

Ahead of India's match with New Zealand on Saturday, Kohli said, "Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do."

"We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations. We stand by him (Mohammed Shami) 200 percent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken," he added.

In India, this is what you get if you dare to call out trolls or bigotry. Even if you’re a Virat Kohli. This is essentially why our celebrities choose to remain silent on issues that need to be voiced the most. Remember how the intolerance debate raged in 2015 after Aamir Khan stoked it by saying he was "alarmed" over its rise in the country? During an interaction at a media awards ceremony, Khan said his then-wife Kiran Rao feared for her child and even suggested leaving India. "She feels scared to open the newspapers every day. There is a sense of growing disquiet, a growing despondency," he added.

The backlash for his remarks was such that within three months he was removed as the brand ambassador of Snapdeal and the Indian government’s ‘Incredible India’ tourism campaign. One of the Hindi film industry’s biggest stars, he was branded "anti-national" and was aggressively slandered on social media. Detractors even congregated outside his Mumbai residence, staged protests, and smeared black ink on his posters.

Not just Khan, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah faced a lot of vitriol too when he reignited the hate three years later in 2018 by expressing concern over the growing cow vigilantism in the country after the Bulandshahr mob violence incident. "It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again," he said, adding, "There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands. In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow is given more significance than that of a police officer."

Shah was sharply criticized for his comments—he was even sent a ticket from Mumbai to Karachi. Finally, he defended himself by declaring his love for his motherland. "What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. What did I say this time that I am being termed as a traitor? I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?" he said.

Having a voice in the age of social media where an army of faceless, funded trolls is closely watching every word you put out takes an unafraid spine. It takes incredible resilience, fortitude, and the bandwidth to withstand hate of the most perverse kind. And then, there’s always the risk of losing your job, or worse, getting killed.

The Twitter bio of Swara Bhasker, who is arguably one of the most trolled Indian celebrities on the micro-blogging site, reads: "Introduced the vibrator to the Indian silver screen and gave employment for years to come to countless trolls and other vermin. Also an actor. More than Bollywood."

She gets a barrage of relentless hate just because she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind on controversial issues. The tweet pinned to the top of her page reveals the extent of harassment she faces on an everyday basis. In it, she says, "Social media is a

"It’s ugly and amounts to cyber sexual harassment but I feel very strongly about not succumbing to online bullying or limiting my presence online because of it. We cannot cede the virtual public space to hate, bigotry and bullying," she adds. Bhasker has captioned her tweet, "Speak your truth. Stand your ground."

I cannot agree more. Celebrities need to speak their truth, find their ground, and stand firmly on it. Even if it is inconvenient. Because as Swara says, we cannot cede the virtual public space to hate, bigotry, and bullying. There’s just too much at stake to not stir into action. When Deepika Padukone appeared on Koffee with Karan after Padmaavat’s release, she said she "understood" the film fraternity’s public silence on the violent threats and protests against her. But that’s the thing. The more we make our peace with silence, the louder the trolls will grow and the more they will find it OK to send rape threats.

We cannot let this be the new normal. We need to fight back. In a world ruled by the complacent and a bit too comfortable Akshay Kumars, Ajay Devgns, Ranveer Singhs, and Ranbir Kapoors, we need a Swara Bhasker, a Richa Chaddha, a Taapsee Pannu, a Naseeruddin Shah, and a Virat Kohli more than ever before.

Meanwhile, taking suo moto cognizance of the rape threat against Kohli’s daughter, Delhi Commission for Women’s chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Tuesday, asking them to arrest those responsible. No change comes without a good fight. The first step to it is dissent.