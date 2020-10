Tata group-owned jeweller Tanishq has said it removed a 45-second ad from its YouTube page following a social media furore keeping in mind the "hurt sentiment... and well-being of our staff".

The ad showed a Muslim family preparing a traditional South Indian baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law, which prompted criticism by a section of users on social media who felt it promoted ‘fake secularism’ and ‘love jihad’.

Tanishq said the idea behind its Ekatvam campaign was to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness.

"This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," a Tanishq spokesperson said.

"We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff," the spokesperson added.

Tanishq's ad, as well as its subsequent decision to pull down the ad, prompted a flurry of responses on social media and the general public, who either criticised the nature of the ad or supported it.

“In my opinion, it is the times that we are in [that caused the social media reaction]. But having said that, they should have expected some amount of this reaction," Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner at Spring Marketing Capital told CNBC-TV18.