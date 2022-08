By Storyboard18

Mini What's celebrity branding? Where did it all begin? How did it evolve? How does it work? When does it fail? What new threats do celebrities face? We answer all these questions and more in the latest episode of Let's Talk, a Storyboard18 and Momo Media collaboration.

What's celebrity branding? Where did it all begin? How did it evolve? How does it work? When does it fail? What new threats do celebrities face? We answer all these questions and more in the latest episode of Let's Talk, a Storyboard18 and Momo Media collaboration.