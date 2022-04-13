Storyboard18 | Durex shifts focus to women's pleasure in new campaign

The telly campaign will be followed by a digital and social media campaign, ‘Half-gasms’, that talks about unmet needs of women.

Ever heard of something called ‘half-gasms’? Reckitt-owned condom brand Durex’s new campaign on female ‘half-gasms’ highlights the additional needs of a woman. The ad is designed to promote the brand’s new range of ‘Intense’ condoms which contains a unique stimulant gel—Desirex Gel, that acts as a cooling agent and enhances stimulation for women, as per the company. Features like the gel, ribs and dots are meant to help increase sensitivity and intensify the experience.

Durex Intense’s campaign #Intensegasm is backed by consumer insights which indicate that more than 50 percent of women feel their experience can be more intense.

Speaking exclusively to Storyboard18 about the new product and the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia—Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, delves deeper on the consumer insight that reveals that lack of stimulation and not a 100 percent pleasurable climax is a common concern as this takes the intensity and pleasure of sex down for both partners.

“Women’s bodies generally require more stimulation to achieve intense orgasms. Durex Intense is specially curated for women to enhance their sexual experience… With both men and women increasingly opening up about their sexual needs and preferences, brands like Durex have an opportunity to understand and innovate products that can help address these issues,” he adds.

To promote the new product, the brand along with its advertising agency Havas India has launched a new television campaign #MakeitIntense which highlights the need for added stimulation in a woman’s sexual journey.

The magnitude of the stimulation is smartly showcased in the ad by the couple dropping out of the airplane mid-air. The impact of Desirex gel is brought out through ice-like crystals being formed on the woman’s body to highlight the cooling sensation. The TVC ends with her going “Wow” to convey an intense experience.

Besides the television campaign, Durex will also unveil a digital and social media campaign that talks about the unmet needs of women.

“Our creative team, true to Durex codes, have found a very interesting way to create conversations about this less spoken topic—calling it “Halfgasms”. The campaign is being shouldered by Kalki Koechlin with various other celebrities and influencers helping us amplify the messaging,” Gandhi says.

“We also have the added responsibility to drive cultural and behavioural change by educating our consumers, especially the youth in India on safe sex. Our purpose program—Durex The Birds and The Bees Talk helps us take this message of safe sex to a wider audience.”

Gandhi highlights that while the condom category in India is dominated by flavoured condoms, it does less to enhance the experience and leaves both partners craving for more. As a result, Durex has launched Durex Air, Durex Invisible and Durex Extra–thin flavoured condoms to address the intimacy barrier. Durex Mutual Climax focused on both men and women having a pleasurable experience.

India's sexual wellness market is largely dominated by condoms which is projected to reach $180 million market size by 2022, according to market research firm Research and Markets. Durex became the second-largest condom brand in India in FY21 after reporting market share gains and expanding distribution.