Slowdown impact: Festive season to see muted growth in ad spend

Amidst a slowdown in the economy, India Inc. is likely to spend Rs 25,000-28,000 crore on advertising and marketing during the festive period, accounting for low to modest growth over last year, top media planners said.

“While we certainly don’t expect significant growth in festive ad spending like in earlier years, advertisers will spend nearly Rs 28,000 crore between Ganesh Chaturthi and Christmas this year. As such, we expect an 8-12 percent growth in festive adex over last year,” said Ashish Bhasin, Chairman, CEO - South Asia, Dentsu Aegis Network.

Publicis India and Percept Media, on the other hand, expect no growth in festive ad spending this year.

“We don’t think the slowdown in auto and consumer categories is going to impact the total festive ad spends. The reason for this is because consumers are still going to spend on e-commerce and lifestyle categories. This year, however, we see that the festive adex category will remain constant at Rs 25,000 crore or will have very marginal increase. Print will be the lead medium with more than 70 percent Share of Experience (SOE), followed by TV and Radio,” said Saurabh Varma, CEO, Publicis Communications, South Asia.

“In the first half of the year, the general elections, the IPL and the World Cup gave advertisers plenty of opportunities to generate significant advertising revenues. During the festive period, we will see spends in line with last year .i.e, Rs. 25,000 crore,” said Partha Ghosh, COO, West and South, Percept Media. “While the slowdown in the consumption and automobile sectors has impacted ad spending, natural disasters such as floods have further catalysed the curb on ad spends. If nature’s fury continues into the festive period, it will further impact overall spends especially by the FMCG sector,” he added.

Earlier this year, Madison World revised its advertising expenditure growth forecast, lowering it from 16.4 percent to 13.4 percent. The revised Pitch Madison Advertising Outlook Report 2019 states it expects Q3 to be “reasonably strong” on the back of the festive season. “It appears that the consumer is looking for reasons to not spend or delay his spending. At a time like this, advertisers should not lose faith in advertising, and use it aggressively but effectively to protect their share,” said Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World in the report.

While the FMCG, automobile, e-commerce and jewellery sectors will continue to be staple contributors to this year’s festive advertising spends, media planners say they expect heightened activity by OTT platforms and entertainment channels, telecom, travel and tourism and real estate players during the festive period. The automobile industry, which is reeling under the worst slowdown it has seen in nearly two decades, will use the festive period to aggressively push idle inventory, they add.

The festive period, which begins with Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam and ends with Christmas, is an important time for advertisers, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the advertising expenditure for the year.

The Indian economy is bearing the brunt of a weaker-than-expected demand outlook, with both the IMF and the Asian Development Bank lowering their growth forecast for 2019, citing domestic and global headwinds. The slowdown has been extremely pronounced in the automobile sector, with inventory piling up and thousands of lay-offs across the sector as consumers hold off big-ticket discretionary purchases.

The FMCG sector has witnessed a significant slump over the past four quarters, both by volume and value. The slowdown is particularly pronounced in the hinterland, with market researcher Neilsen stating that rural consumption is slowing down at double the rate of urban, in its latest quarterly report ‘India FMCG growth snapshot’.