Salma Hayek to cute robot puppies: Here’s how EV ads grabbed eyeballs in Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl LVI is one of the most anticipated events for brands to unveil their mega creative ads for potential consumers in the United States and the rest of the world. Automakers every year pounce on the opportunity to feature on one of the most expensive ad spots on television. This year it was an EV ad blitz at the Super Bowl event. From Arnold Schwarzenegger dressed as Zeus to Dr Evil running General Motors, the creative spark has hit a new high in this year’s commercials made by automakers.

Why the EV ad blitz

With the average Super Bowl spot this year costing a record $6.5 million for 30 seconds, EV makers went all out with their creatives to get the most out of their time. Behind this ad blitz are factors like changes in public policy, consumer interest, government investments and global competition in the EV market. The idea is to capture not just the US market, but also Europe and China.

“Transitioning to electric is going to transform every facet, every aspect of building and manufacturing vehicles, and that’s a multi trillion-dollar market,” Nick Nigro, head of a research group Atlas Public Policy said to Vox.

Climate change has become the world’s biggest threat and governments across the world are formulating policies to combat it. The US specifically needs to make a move in its transportation sector as it contributes about 29 percent to the country’s total carbon emissions, according to a Vox report. The Biden administration has set an ambitious goal that half of all new car sales in the US will need to be hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered by 2030.

Therefore, it is no surprise that all major automakers are committing to the transition. In all this, consumer interest plays a key role for EVs to take off and here, which is where the Super Bowl EV ad blitz comes in handy.

The EV market has come a long way in the US over the past 15 years and marketing for EVs has ramped up. The 2022 Super Bowl LVI EV ads are loaded with celebrities turning the environment cliches in favour of EVs. From controversy to quirkiness, all tools have been used to send an electrifying message to the public.

Top EV ads from 2022 Super Bowl LVI

General Motors: GM grabbed the attention of consumers by bringing back one of the most iconic characters of all time, Dr Evil from the Austin Powers series. In the ad, Dr Evil is shown as the leader of EV development at General Motors with a mission to defeat climate change and become the world’s number one threat again.

Polestar: Swedish EV startup’s Super Bowl ad campaign chose the route of sarcasm, taking pot shots at rivals, in the process grabbing most of the headlines this season. The campaign, titled ‘No Compromise,’ had the word ‘no’ paired with different phrases such as ‘no conquering Mars,’ an obvious dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk; and ‘no dieselgate,’ mocking Volkswagen. The ad showcased the latest Polestar 2 sedan with aggressive messaging.

BMW: What could be more electrifying than the Greek God of lightning himself to project BMW’s message. The ad featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as old Zeus in a grumpy mood and Salma Hayek as Hera, who cheers him up with a 2022 BMW iX.