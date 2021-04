The events of the last year have tested us all at a personal and professional level. But, as they say, steel is forged in the hottest of fires. And so it is with brands as well. While 2020 came out of left field, it awakened brands to the importance of future-proofing themselves against future ripples that could undo the fabric of society and industry with ease.

And perhaps more than anything else, it underlined the importance of trust. That intangible, invisible thread weaving together society, human relationships, and indeed even businesses. Trust is an important and tender aspect of all relationships, because it requires us to choose to be vulnerable and courageous at the same time. And it is trust that underpins the brands that formed the bulwark of The Most Trusted Brands of India 2021.

The underlying research methodology

The inaugural edition of this event showcased a cornucopia of brands, some established, some at a nascent stage of their incredible growth stories that have captured the public imagination and hearts. Through a survey conducted by Allegiant Market research, this clutch of most trusted brands was identified, as perceived by channel partners and consumers in urban and rural (5 Lakh+ towns) India across select categories and select brands.

The study was carried out in 15 cities (namely, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Patna, and Pune) with a total design sample size of 864 distributed among them. Respondents evaluated the brands on four key parameters, i.e., innovation, consistency in customer experience, value proposition, and advocacy.

Telephonic, WhatsApp, and Face-to-Face interviews were conducted with the target group with a structured questionnaire. Respondents evaluated brands they were familiar with. Each respondent could rate a maximum of 18 brands based on their familiarity levels. In doing so, the list of brands were whittled down until a final list of brands were celebrated in a gala evening function held at The Sahara Star in Mumbai on March 26th, dotted by a galaxy of eminent speakers and stars, such as Vivek Oberoi; Perizaad Zorabian, Actor & Director, Zorabian Foods; legendary ad-man KV Shridhar (a.k.a. Pops), Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent Limited; Marzin Shroff, MD & CEO, Eureka Forbes; and many more.

Brands in the spotlight

We’ve seen changes impact the way we work, how we shop, and even how we entertain ourselves. These rapid shifts have important implications for businesses across industries, and trust is the critical ingredient that will see a few brands sail far above while others just about stay afloat. The brands that emerged at the forefront after the dust had settled and the results of the brand research were: [24]7.ai; Acko Insurance; American Express India; Aquaguard; Astral Pipes; Avery Dennison; Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd; Bisleri International; BridgeLabz Solutions Private Limited; Bridgestone India Private Limited; Capital Numbers; Cashfree; Cello; Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.; Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.; Cytiva; DELL Technologies; DHL Express India; e’clat Superior; Eupheus Learning; Flamingo; Freshworks; ICICI Prudential Asset Management; IDBI Intech; IDFC First Bank; Kalki Fashion; Mahindra Automotive; Metro Cash and Carry; Oswaal Books and Learning Private Limited; Patanjali Honey; Pepsi; PNB Housing; Renee Cosmetics; RMZ Corp; Shivaami Cloud; Sonalika Tractors; Sugar Cosmetics; Sundaram Mutual; Translumina Therapeutics; Utkarsh Small Finance Bank; Villain; Visaka Industries; Vivifi; V-Trans India Limited; WhatsApp; and Zorabian Chicken.

Every organization wants their brand to be trusted by consumers, to occupy that fuzzy little space in your minds that is so hard to get at. The French have a phrase for it too, as they do so many things. Cherchez le Creneau; Find the gap, and fill it. It’s easier said than done though. Trust is that intangible, emotive value that is so hard to quantify, but holds so much value, making some brands stickier, more beloved and more trusted than others of its kind.

Many of the longer-term changes in consumer behavior are still being formed, giving companies an opportunity to reshape for this brave new world. The brands listed in The Most Trusted Brands of India 2021 embodied that, and are at the forefront of a new wave of growth, backed by a consumer’s invaluable faith. Long may their tribe thrive.