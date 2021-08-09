Indian consumer behaviour – circa H2 2021

COVID-19 and causal effect

That we need aggressive universal vaccination efforts to cover our entire population is a given; while our children will still be vulnerable until we figure the vaccine for them. As experts say, covid won’t be eliminated for the next 18-24 months. That the debate on covid vaccination efficacies will continue is a given. Hopefully, the vaccination efforts would cover more of our population, including rural and informal sectors; and hopefully, that could bring the population of rural workers, back to cities for better-paying livelihood; and more importantly, wonder if the urban population would respect them (more) and treat them better than they ever did before. That could kickstart the sectors which are dependent on such skilled and unskilled labour force. With various states unlocking their geographies, corporate India could see varying degrees of economic success.

Especially after the second wave of covid infection, much of our population are still healing. Within the family and friends network, almost everyone seems to have felt this impact. “Shaken & stirred” now has a different meaning — it’s about how we feel emotionally!

The needs and wants of consumers have shifted; it is still premature to assess what could be that sustainable consumer behaviour. We do expect “revenge-shopping”, “revenge-travel” and any other revenue-accretive “revenge-spending” to help us reboot the economic engine. The critical question is: “Is this sustainable sentiment?”

For example, the 9/11 attacks on New York’s World Trade Centre (WTC) changed airport security forever. The shortage of currency caused by demonetisation made millions of Indians switch to mobile payments. Jio’s disruptive data pricing made online videos and OTTs a way of life. There is almost a larger than life milestone event that changes human behaviour and societal (acceptance) attitude towards it for a longer impact.

COVID-19 learnings

Have we learnt anything from the past 16 months of the COVID-19 situation? If at all, what are those?

A simple personal aspect of physical fitness is still a big question mark. All around us, we see the extreme range of trends of either fitness-conscious and healthy eating framework or the complete opposite of lethargy and binge eating/drinking /Netflixation! Mental health and emotional quotient are suddenly in fashion, at least to discuss. It is a good sign if the society openly discusses this, with the intent to help and heal its citizens. But surely not, if it’s meant to tease and taunt! But will we hold our tongue, post the covid easing —both in what we eat (health and fitness) and what we speak (emotional health)?

Covid drove home the importance of building immunity and adopting healthy lifestyles. The realisation that most of us can do without eating out and can manage to have home-cooked meals with the family, make time for exercise has been driven home. Will these change once the children start heading to physical schools and colleges? When will we learn to follow simple rules, say like covid precautions of wearing masks? After all, we still can’t get our youngsters to their education centres, unless we can assure them of covid free scenario.

Bolo India. Bolo YOLO

How should we look at the “You only live once (YOLO)” consumer segment? It is a call to live life to its fullest extent, even embracing behaviour that carries inherent risk.

Will that be seen despite the last 15 months of COVID-19 learnings? For millennials and Gen Z, they have also been deeply impacted. Surely they have learnt about mortality and the fragility about health. Many have had rude shocks on the futility of life despite any of the positive “ism”s they might have possessed. Or will YOLO become YHOL (You Have One Life) segment and become cautious or prudent?

The pandemic has pushed many of us to come to terms with one’s mortality. This has nudged us into re-evaluating our approach to many things that one took for granted.

Will this push the youngsters to “see more of life” by not being bound by conventional work relationships and using faster adoption of gig type of work, even in the knowledge and specialised skills space? Will this push the CHROs to understand and accept this enormity, and to quickly redesign their organisational model to be attractive for the gig world?

Consumer, capital, consumption

Let us not get carried away by the high valuations that our stock markets are showing. It surely does not represent the current state of our economy. Other financial products like debt markets, realty are seen as risky. With limited expenses in the lockdown phase, surplus funds have been put in stock markets. Also, as the economic slowdown continues and worries around unemployment/and business sustainability linger, consumers might become cautious and could exit their investments to book profits. It probably needs only one major market-valuations-hiccup that could drive out retail investors to move away from market volatility risks!

At the same time, looking at two-wheeler sales across India, we see high offtake. Without much empirical evidence, we can conjecture that it’s for a combination of the need for personal mobility usage (as most public mobility services are only partially available) and for income-generating transportation needs.

A look at new SKU launches of FMCG brands for the past one year show value-added products picking up fast and shelves emptying. This includes juices, cream biscuits, sugary and oily snacks, etc. Hyperlocal deliveries of everyday essentials are also making deep and permanent inroads into many urban centres with a high concentration of condos. So the items of daily need milk, eggs, bread, veggies are being door delivered at the crack of dawn with orders placed until midnight. The urban basket now includes a few gourmet products (speciality breads; dairy farm milk) that cater to the needs of these up-market consumer segments. For the many who have switched many routine purchases to online — will they get back those purchases to the shop next door?

What about the travel wanderlust that got curtailed by covid? Will months of staying cocooned in a single place, induce people to berserk-travel? Will we still see proper and necessary covid behaviour of masking-up and social distancing — be it in a railway station or airport queues or in the resorts or hill stations that we might throng to?

Now that we will soon have the festive season ahead of us in a couple of months, will we go back to the din, dinchak, and deities to show our piousness, pomp and prosperity? Or will we thank our blessings and use those (disposable or surplus) resources to benefit those who are financially disadvantaged and could do with some help - be it for healthcare or their kids’ education or setting up a livelihood all over again?

Will the COVID-19 lockdown shift our consumption to responsible consumption? Or will be “act berserk” with a scarcity mindset? How will this impact our national savings rate? Will we save a major portion of our earnings or simply spend and “live for today”? Will we learn the difference between frugal and stingy?

Defining “Good”

Will we, as a society, look at the values of “being good & doing good”? How do we define “good”?

For example, most of service & knowledge sector professionals can continue with the digital delivery of their work. But we do hear of many organisations who are asking their teams to come back to the workplace. (Famous dialogue: “if you can dine out, why can’t you come to the office?").

Is that reflection of insecurity of not knowing how to measure work impact? Or is it the old legacy HR way of measuring input-output and link it to a number of hours? Or is it the Indian (patriarchal) mindset of people sitting in the office until the “boss” leave? Or is it the “durbar” culture of the “boss” expecting to have a crowd around at beck & call? Or is this even tolerable to expect in the name of “culture building is possible when people meet and work together?"

The concept of the workplace is being redefined. The pandemic has made many organisations rethink their workspace requirement and in fact, rethink the roles that need to be done internally or to be outsourced to a gig worker. But will we treat the gig worker with dignity and value their work and offer the right compensation for it?

While we hope for goodness, the human race has shown definite resilience in the past, and yet also its ugly side. For all the above questions, the only answer: “we shall know in few months' time …”