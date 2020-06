Even as COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the advertising spend of several companies in the country, India's FMCG firms remained the biggest advertisers even during the lockdown. Companies like HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate, ITC, Amul, P&G and Amazon have been some of the top advertisers in the consumer space. Wipro, LIC and GSK also made it to the top ten advertisers' list during mid-May, according to a report by Nielsen-Barc.

Reliance, PepsiCo, Airtel, Dabur, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints are some companies that increased advertising spends in mid May.

Most companies that sell summer specific products have increased the volume of advertising during this period. Soft drinks and air coolers are two categories which have seen a spike in advertising. Interestingly, although the advertising volume has grown in the first two weeks of May by up to 16 percent, it is still 23 percent lower than the pre-COVID period. This means that companies are running tight ships and spending only whenever necessary.

>>In Pics | How Amul ads reacted to the top headlines during COVID-19 lockdown

On an overall basis, the total TV viewership hit a whopping one trillion viewing minutes in mid May and is 15 percent higher than the pre-COVID period, according to the report by Nielsen-Barc.

The average time spent by Indians watching television is also seven percent higher than the pre-COVID period. The report states that the average time spent watching television stands at 4 percent.

Interestingly, non-prime-time viewership continues to be higher than the pre-COVID period. Kids, news and movies are the three genres that have been seeing decent traction during this lockdown. A large number of Indian audiences are also continuing to watch mythological shows which are being aired on various channels.