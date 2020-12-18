Advertising How in-video commerce is becoming the next big thing Updated : December 18, 2020 06:37 PM IST Online content platforms are transforming the way advertising is done, and shoppable videos are spearheading this change. Shoppable videos offer an immersive and interactive experience to the consumer and give brands the key to unlock valuable user data through meaningful engagement. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.