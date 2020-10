The ad industry is divided on Tanishq’s decision to put up pull down an ad that became the subject of a social media backlash – with some standing by the ads and saying the company should have stood its ground, while others said companies should be careful with sensitive content.

Thank you for making us notice the beautiful #tanishq ad dear trolls ! pic.twitter.com/Wev3VSaiCw — shamina shafiq (@shaminaaaa) October 12, 2020

The ad was targeted by a section of users on social media who felt it promoted ‘fake secularism’ and ‘love jihad’, with the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter.

While Tanishq has not commented yet on the backlash or on its decision to pull the ad down, some brand experts were baffled by Tanishq giving in to the trolling, when the brand in the past has done some bold work.

For instance, in 2013, Tanishq attempted to break the social stigma of second marriage by releasing an ad with a child attending her own mother’s wedding.

Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner at Spring Marketing Capital who was the creative director on the 2013 film, says Tanishq has never shied away from taking a stand.

“In my opinion, it is the times that we are in. But having said that, they should have expected some amount of this reaction.”

Anil Nair, CEO VML Y&R India said the ad “promotes unity in today’s divisive times” and that Tanishq should not have hastily pulled the ad.

“In my opinion, they should have waited it out. Pulling out the ad was an over-reaction. When you released the ad in the first place, it is a stand that you are taking as a brand and if you look at it, it was a positive message,” he said.

Nair said that we live in the times of extreme polarization. “You are literally forced to take sides. You are either against something or you have become a victim of it.”

Brand Guru Harish Bijoor too said that society has become quite sensitive and that companies have to keep that in mind.

“Brands have to be careful. Advertising decisions are taken keeping commerce in mind. So commerce becomes important,” he said.

But while brands have to be sensitive to consumer feedback, you don’t have to react to every feedback, said Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India Dentsu.

He added that ads having religious connotations can often be misinterpreted. “I personally didn’t see anything wrong with the ad at all. Almost every time you create an ad, some like it, some don’t.”

This is not the first time an ad touching upon the Hindu-Muslim bond has faced a strong reaction from the audience.

Last year, #BoycottRedLabel trended on Twitter after a 2018 video put out during that year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival showing Hindu-Muslim unity surfaced on the Internet.

The Red Label ad was created by Ogilvy India’s creative team of Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha.

Karmakar, CCO Ogilvy India, emphathises with Tanishq’s predicament and its decision to pull the ad down. “I understand where the company is coming from. You really don’t know what the compulsions of the brand are. Every company has different thresholds for such trolling.”

Rajadhyaksha added that any brand that takes a stand or has a point of view is going to get both positive and negative feedback.