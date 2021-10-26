Explained: Why FabIndia ad set off a storm

Popular ethnic wear brand Fabindia was recently forced to pull down a promotional advertisement to launch its new festive collection following backlash from right-wing groups. FabIndia was accused of “demeaning” the Hindu festival Diwali by naming its festive collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ (celebration of tradition). Though the clothing brand withdrew all promotions, it clarified that the new lunch was not its Diwali collection. The Diwali collection will be launched under ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’ promo, the company announced.

“Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. The capsule is not our Deepavali Collection of products. Our Diwali collection called ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’ is yet to be launched,” clarified the company in a statement.

The controversy started due to the use of the word ‘riwaaz,’ an Urdu word, to launch a festive collection for a Hindu festival, namely Diwali. After the popular ethnic wear brand shared its advertisement on October 9, many right-wing groups started taking umbrage at it and #boycottFabIndia started to trend on Twitter. Fabindia was accused of linking a Hindu festival to Muslim ideologies, and thus hurting the religious sentiment of Hindus.

‘Abrahamisation of Hindu festivals’

On October 9 Fabindia tweeted, “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz, by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture…” The post had a photo of women wearing red-coloured ethnic outfits. The tweet was removed after a furore on social media.

The protest gained steam after BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya tweeted, “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out.And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Many accused Fabindia of defacing the Hindu festival Diwali by using the Urdu word ‘riwaaz,’ which means tradition. As Urdu is seen as the language of a particular community it hurts the religious sentiment of Hindus, according to right-wing groups. Fabindia was also accused of linking a Hindu festival with Muslim ideology by using an Urdu word for its festive collection.

Many also took offence of the photograph used in the tweet by Fabindia as the models were not seen wearing bindis, the implication being Muslim women do not sport bindis.

Speaking for myself. Not buying anything for #Deepawali from ANY brand that shows models without a bindi. #NoBindiNoBusiness — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 20, 2021

FabIndia ad divides Netizens

Though #boycottFabIndia started trending on Twitter and the company withdrew the advertisements on its new festive collection, netizens were divided over the issue. Many came out in support of Fabindia and called out the bigotry of right-wing supporters while the campaign to boycott the ethnic wear brand became louder on social media.

The #boycottFabIndia campaigners also drew flak for the ideological witch-hunt. One user sarcastically tweeted to boycott BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ‘for using English for Diwali.’

Stop writing tweets in English for Diwali …English is Abrahmistaion of Hindu festivals. Boycott Tejasvi surya for using English for Diwali. https://t.co/ORnwxY0sky — Midhat kidwai (@midhatkidwai) October 18, 2021

Many users on social media also hailed the India’s great ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ (fusion of Hindu and Muslim religious traditions) while opposing the unnecessary controversy around an Urdu word. Many netizens also cited how Urdu is one of the 22 scheduled languages listed in the Constitution and how it has been an integral part of Indian culture since the pre-Independence days.

Business world needs to ‘show spine’

Amid the controversy, many experts and media houses called out the bullying of the business houses by right-wing groups.

“Unfortunately, Fabindia refused to stand up to the bullying and took down some of the promotional tweets of the new range of clothing after social media echoed with calls of boycotting its products. The capitulation of businesses in the face of an ideological witch-hunt has become de rigueur in New India,” wrote the Telegraph in its editorial.

In its October 21 editorial Indian Express also called for India’s business houses to stand up to the bullies in the face of such controversies. “When hate and bigotry are amplified by social media and licensed by politicians such as Tejasvi Surya, India’s business world needs to show greater spine in standing up to bullies,” wrote Indian Express.

Fabindia is not the first

Fabindia is not the first to face such backlash over its advertisement. Many other popular brands, including CEAT, Cadbury, Dabur and Tanishq, among others, have seen severe backlash over their advertisements linked to Indian festivals.

An advertisement from Cadbury for Diwali featuring Shah Rukh Khan also drew criticism from right-wing supporters. Another commercial from CEAT tyres for Diwali featuring Aamir Khan drew sharp criticism from netizens for asking people not to use firecrackers on roads.

An advertisement by Dabur-owned beauty brand Fem, launched on October 22, for the festival of Karwa Chauth, the day on which married Hindu women fast for the long and healthy lives of their husbands, ended up in controversy for featuring a same sex couple. The company was forced to apologise for hurting sentiment and withdrew the commercial.

Though the list is long and the controversies around commercials and promotional campaigns by business houses never-ending, specifically during festive seasons, brand experts observe that none of the business houses want to test the patience of their customers. Even if one goes by the motto that any publicity, negative or positive, is beneficial for a brand, the business houses prefer to stay away from controversies.

“Business is more important, and most brands don’t want to test the waters or the patience of their customers who just might be among those asking for a boycott on the brand's offerings. Brands really don’t have the time, energy, tenacity or patience to do this,” wrote well-known brand consultant Harish Bijoor in an opinion piece for the New Indian Express.