EV start-up Polestar fires shots at Tesla, Elon Musk and Volkswagen in Super Bowl ad

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) start-up Polestar, which is expected to go public this year, took a dig at fellow carmakers in its Superbowl LVI commercial titled “No compromises” for its Polestar 2 fully electric sedan.

The commercial had a running theme with the word ‘No’ being paired with various phrases that took indirect digs at the rivals. But the phrases “No conquering mars” and “No blah blah blah” took an indirect dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk. And the phrases “No dirty secret” and “No dieselgate” were aimed at Volkswagen’s diesel vehicle emissions scandal. The commercial ended with displaying "No. 2" and zooming in on the Polestar 2 car.

“This is the perfect place to further raise awareness of our brand in the US and beyond. The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath in a press release.

Polestar is controlled by Volvo and owned by the Chinese automotive giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. In 2021, Polestar announced plans to launch three new EVs over the next three years. Polestar is planning to manufacture the first car, Polestar 3 in both China and the US. The company is planning to list on the Nasdaq as part of a business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. expectedly in early 2022.

Polestar has stated in the past that it expects to complete the merger in the first half of 2022. After the merger deal with Gores Guggenheim, the new entity will be listed as Polestar.

