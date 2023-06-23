Indian Ad agencies secure 23 medals at Cannes Lions 2023, Ogilvy India bags Grand Prix

homeadvertising NewsIndian Ad agencies secure 23 medals at Cannes Lions 2023, Ogilvy India bags Grand Prix

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 23, 2023 6:14:58 PM IST (Published)

Cannes Lions is one of the most prestigious festivals for advertising and PR companies. This year, India won a total of 23 medals at Cannes Lions, including seven accolades on Day 4 of the festival.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was held from June 19-23 this year. The grand festival, organised annually, recognises creativity, effectiveness and innovation in the global advertising, marketing and communication industries. The aim of the prestigious festival is to celebrate and facilitate creativity in all its forms. Cannes Lions manages to achieve that by bringing together people who believe in the magic of creativity from across the globe.

This year, India won a total of 23 medals at Cannes Lions, including seven accolades on Day 4 of the festival. Let us take a look at some of the awards won by India.


Ogilvy India secured a Grand Prix under the creative effectiveness lions category for its work with Mondelez on the ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’ campaign for Cadbury. Interestingly, this campaign was created in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The same campaign even bagged a silver lion under the single market category.

Leo Burnett bagged a gold lion under the brand experience and activation lions category for its ‘Airtel 175 Replayed’ campaign.

Leo Burnett’s hugely popular ‘Bring Back 2011’ campaign for Oreo India Won two silvers under social and influencer lions and PR lions categories.

Talented Agency won bronze for its work on Swiggy’s ‘Why is this a Swiggy’ ad.  

Dentsu Creative secured a bronze lion under the corporate purpose and social responsibility category for Mortein’s ‘Suraksha ka Teeka’ campaign.

Leo Burnett bagged two bronze on Day 4 for P&G Whisper’s The Missing Chapter under the creative strategy category and for Lay’s Smart Farm under the innovation category.

Talented Agency won a silver accolade under the media lions category for its ‘Or Travel on Cleartrip’ campaign.

Leo Burnett bagged a silver lion under the ‘venture models and corporate innovation’ category for its work on the 'Lays Smart Farm' campaign.

The same campaign won a bronze lion under the scalable innovation category.

