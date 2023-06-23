CNBC TV18
Indian Ad agencies secure 23 medals at Cannes Lions 2023, Ogilvy India bags Grand Prix

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 23, 2023 6:14:58 PM IST (Published)

Cannes Lions is one of the most prestigious festivals for advertising and PR companies. This year, India won a total of 23 medals at Cannes Lions, including seven accolades on Day 4 of the festival.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was held from June 19-23 this year. The grand festival, organised annually, recognises creativity, effectiveness and innovation in the global advertising, marketing and communication industries. The aim of the prestigious festival is to celebrate and facilitate creativity in all its forms. Cannes Lions manages to achieve that by bringing together people who believe in the magic of creativity from across the globe.

This year, India won a total of 23 medals at Cannes Lions, including seven accolades on Day 4 of the festival. Let us take a look at some of the awards won by India.


Ogilvy India secured a Grand Prix under the creative effectiveness lions category for its work with Mondelez on the ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’ campaign for Cadbury. Interestingly, this campaign was created in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The same campaign even bagged a silver lion under the single market category.

