Advertising ASCI comes out with advisory for advertisers on COVID-19 messaging Updated : October 20, 2020 04:52 PM IST The self-regulatory body for the advertising industry said there has been a proliferation of advertisements with misleading message claims during the pandemic. Advertisers are advised to be particularly careful whilst making, directly or indirectly.