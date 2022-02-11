Amul roasts Ashneer Grover for once calling a pitch ‘bohot ganda fashion’ on Shark Tank India

Sony TV recently aired the first season of Shark Tank India and Amul celebrated the reality show with their new ‘topical.’ The poster recreated a scene from the show where sharks or investors Ghazal Alagh and Ashneer Grover were reacting to a pitch by a contestant. The caption of the post read "#Amul Topical: Popular Indian business reality television series, Shark Tank!" and the poster carried the message, "Yeh sabko digest hota hai. 100% equity on taste."

Entrepreneur Niti Singhal, Founder of Twee In One, shot to fame after her idea of reversible clothing was rejected by BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover on the reality show. Without mincing his words, Grover had said, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time?"

However, Grover’s wife was spotted wearing an outfit from Singhal’s collection on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Niti Singhal shared the Amul topical on Facebook, and wrote, “Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!”

Niti’s mother also posted the feature on her Instagram with a caption, “So proud of you Niti to see you as an Amul Girl.”

Niti shared her mother’s post and wrote “Ye meri designer mom hai jo 2 lakh ke lehenge sell karti hai (Here is my designer mom who sells lehengas worth ₹2 lakh)."

She was responding to Grover’s ‘suggestion’ on the show to shut down the business and instead sell a lehenga with her mother which might get her more profit.