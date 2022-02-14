A look at 10 best EV commercials as car makers seek ad-vantage in Super Bowl 2022

Though there has been an uptick in the demand for electric vehicles, range anxiety, speed and lack of infrastructure are some of the lingering concerns that bother potential customers. Automakers have taken to marketing campaigns and advertisements to soothe nerves and convince consumers of the value, usefulness and appeal of electric vehicles. A few creative teams have successfully conveyed the message for battery-powered cars.

Here’s a look at the 10 best EV commercials in recent years.

BMW

In Super Bowl 2022, BMW aired its commercial on BMW iX featuring Hollywood actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Greek god of thunder Zeus and his wife Hera. The power couple is shown retiring from Mount Olympus to settle in Palm Springs. However, Zeus has to use his lightning powers to help friends and neighbours. Eventually, Hera helps him pick up an all-electric BMW iX, ‘the ultimate electric driving machine,’ which does not require any jumpstarts from a lightning bolt.

Kia

In the Super Bowl 2022, Kia showcased the ad, showing the instant love of a robotic dog for an electric Kia EV6.

GM Chevy

Aired during the Super Bowl event in 2012, the GM Chevy Volt ad features aliens marvelling at the battery pack of the Chevy Volt in the garage. The message is clear when the owner tells the aliens the car runs on electricity for several dozen miles before it switches over to gasoline power.

Ford

Ford’s ad for its C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid was a take on the GM’s ‘n’est ce-pas?’ ad released earlier. The ad suggested that EV drivers are not pompous characters and they are interested in the environment. ‘You try to make the world better,’ says the ad.

Renault

In 2011, when the concept of zero-emissions was still new to the general public, Renault already had a fleet of four electric vehicles. It came up with the ad, ‘You already switched to electricity for many things. So, why not travel?’ Although targeted at the European audience, this ad was impactful for consumers across the world.

Nissan

The ad, featuring a polar bear, was released in 2011. The polar bear comes to the city after it is forced out of its home. In the driveway, the polar bear sees a person using the Nissan Leaf EV and hugs him, making a powerful statement about saving the Earth.

Smart Canada

The Smart Canada Electric Drive ad released in 2014 compares the car with the Mustang, Audi A5 and Porsche on the pick-up. ‘Top speed means nothing in the city. It’s the first five meters that count,’ says the ad.

GMC

In 2020, GMC came up with the concept of a ‘quiet revolution’ through its advertisement for Hummer EV. Earlier, the company had dropped the Hummer due to its fuel-emissions issues.

Porsche

The 2020 Porsche EV ad showed a car chase with different models focusing on the modern, sleek, fast and beautiful aspects of the cars.

Volvo