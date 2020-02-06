Indian markets ended higher on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on key policy rates and announced certain relief measures for real estate and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors. The BSE Sensex ended 163 points higher at 41,306, while the Nifty50 index settled 49 points at 12,138. Meanwhile, broader markets also rose with Nifty Midcap index up 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap indices adding 0.5 percent.

IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Zee, SBI, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Tata Motors, Cipla, Infosys, Titan and ITC led the losses. Among sectors, major buying was seen in banking, metal and pharma indices, while FMCG, realty and IT were in the red for the day. Nifty PSU Bank rose the most up 2.6 percent followed by Nifty Media, which rose 1.6 percent. Nifty Pharma also advanced over 1.2 percent, while Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal added 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT lost 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively and Nifty Realty ended 0.3 percent lower.

Housing Finance companies surged after the Central Bank provided an extension of the timeline for commercial real estate projects. PNB Housing, Indiabulls Housing, and LIC housing surged between 5 percent and 15 percent for the day.